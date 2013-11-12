Sterling steady ahead of UK inflation data
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv
MONTGOMERY, Ala. Nov 12 A top Federal Reserve official said on Tuesday he is very cautious about his expectation of a pick-up next year in economic growth because forecasts have proven wrong the last few years, and recent data is "somewhat mixed."
We've "seen this movie before," Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart told an economic forum, adding he is expecting 2.5 to 3 percent gross domestic product growth next year.
* Concerns about N. Korea, Syria offset Fed rate hike expectations