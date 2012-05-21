* Should not take option off the table, policymaker says
* Lockhart stresses better communications
By Stanley White
TOKYO, May 21 The U.S. economy needs "measured"
efforts to bolster growth, but the central bank should focus on
improving its communications because circumstances do not
warrant further bond buying at this time, a top Federal Reserve
official said on Monday.
Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Dennis Lockhart said
the central bank's policy panel should push forward with efforts
to give the public and financial markets a better understanding
of how it would react to incoming information on the economy.
"Circumstances today in the United States call for continued
measured efforts to quicken the pace of recovery and shrink
unemployment, while keeping inflation controlled," Lockhart said
in a speech to the Institute of Regulation and Risk, North Asia,
in Tokyo.
Lockhart, a voting member of the policy panel this year,
said the central bank should not take the option of a third
round of so-called quantitative easing, or QE, off the table,
saying he foresees only modest growth over coming years and the
economy still faced risks, notably from Europe.
"I would consider QE3 if there is deterioration as evidenced
by rising unemployment due to real job losses and deflationary
tendencies. ... I would look for a severe drop off in the
economy," he later told reporters.
The Fed cut overnight interest rates to near zero in
December 2008 and has bought $2.3 trillion in government and
mortgage-related debt to push other borrowing costs lower and
spur a stronger recovery.
U.S. economic growth, however, has been tepid and the
unemployment rate remains at a high 8.1 percent.
"Lockhart is a fence-sitter who has been leaning against
another QE due to inflation risks," Ward McCarthy, chief
financial economist at Jefferies & Co, wrote to clients after
the speech. "He may be opening the fence gate to QE."
The central bank's policy-setting Federal Open Market
Committee has also employed communications to keep borrowing
costs low. In January, in an effort to push long-term rates
lower, it said it expected to keep overnight rates
"exceptionally" low through at least late 2014; previously, it
had signaled they would likely rise next year.
Though some more hawkish Fed policymakers expect rates to
rise before late 2014, Lockhart said he did not share that view.
COMMUNICATION
The Federal Reserve, specifically, should continue to
clarify strategy so the public can discern how the committee
arrives at decisions, Lockhart said.
"Working toward this end is the right undertaking ... at
this moment," Lockhart said. "I think use of the tool of refined
communication is an appropriate incremental policy action."
Minutes of the FOMC's April 24-25 meeting released last week
showed the Fed is considering refining its quarterly economic
and interest rate projections to give a clearer view of how it
might react to changing economic circumstances. Some officials
have said more frequent monetary policy reports are an option.
At a news conference following the last FOMC meeting, Fed
Chairman Ben Bernanke said U.S. monetary policy was "more or
less in the right place" but he kept open the possibility of a
further round of bond purchases.
In his speech, Lockhart did the same.
"I do not think this option can be taken off the table," he
said. "QE3 will work under the right circumstances. But I don't
believe such circumstances prevail at his time."
In September, the Fed reached deep into its toolbox and
announced Operation Twist, which expires in June. The plan
replaces $400 billion of short-term securities in its portfolio
with longer-term ones to lower longer-term rates, and stimulate
the economy.
"It probably won't be necessary to extend Operation Twist,"
Lockhart said.
Lockhart projected "only modest" economic growth over the
next few years, with inflation remaining steady at around 2
percent. He said risks to the U.S. outlook were "tilted modestly
to the downside."
He noted "larger than normal risks," and highlighted the
potential for a "broad spillover" from Europe to the United
States and global economy "resulting from financial system
disruption as well as further economic slowdown."
Europe is already teetering on the edge of a recession, and
many analysts are worried that political and economic upheaval
in Greece could lead to a deepening of the region's debt crisis.