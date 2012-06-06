By Pedro Nicolaci da Costa
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. June 6 The Federal Reserve
may need to consider further monetary easing if a wobbly U.S.
economy falters or Europe's crisis triggers a broader financial
shock, Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart said on Wednesday.
Lockhart was speaking just days after data for May showed a
sharp slowdown in U.S. employment growth. U.S. gross domestic
product in the first quarter also has been revised down to 1.9
percent from 2.2 percent, raising fears that the expansion might
peter out.
"It is my sense that material risks to the outlook are
gathering," Lockhart told business executives at The Broward
Workshop.
"Should it become clear that something resembling my
baseline scenario of continued, though modest, growth is no
longer realistic, further monetary actions to support the
recovery will certainly need to be considered," he said.
Lockhart also suggested some type of action might be needed
if Europe's banking crisis escalates.
That was a change in tone from his last speech in May, when
he appeared more keen to focus on tweaks to the Fed's
communications strategy. Indeed, Lockhart told reporters his
level of concern had risen since the Fed's April meeting.
His remarks and those of other Fed officials this week
suggest a consensus has yet to emerge on the need for further
stimulus.
Investors are now increasingly betting the U.S. central bank
will decide to take some type of additional action at its June
19-20 meeting. The Fed could either extend its current program
of selling short-term securities to buy longer-dated ones, a
measure known as Operation Twist, or it could embark on a third
round of asset purchases.
Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke will testify before Congress on
Thursday, and analysts will be listening closely for any hints
that more bond buys are in store.
A raft of figures has shown signs of economic weakness
around the world, with large emerging economies like China,
India and Brazil also facing significant hurdles. Lockhart said
this presents yet another risk to U.S. economic prospects.
"A growth slowdown in emerging economies would aggravate the
effects of the European slowdown by further limiting the role of
exports in the U.S. recovery," he said.
On Wednesday the European Central Bank left interest rates
steady at 1 percent, despite concerns about a Greek exit from
the euro and about Spain's banking troubles. Greece is
approaching a key election on June 17.
In contrast, the Fed not only pushed its benchmark rates to
effectively zero at the end of 2008, it also more than tripled
its balance sheet in an effort to jump-start growth.