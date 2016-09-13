WASHINGTON, Sept 13 Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank president Dennis Lockhart will step down in February, the Atlanta Fed said on Tuesday, with a nationwide search planned for his replacement.

Lockhart, 69, is beyond the 65-year age limit that the Fed sets for reappointment of regional bank presidents to a new ten-year term.

Lockhart has been considered a centrist voice at the Fed, open to the possible need for higher interest rates but concerned as well the economy may be stuck in a low growth rut.

He said in the statement he plans to pursue interests in public policy, civic work and private business.

Atlanta Fed board chair Thomas Fanning, president and chief excutive of Southern Company, will lead a search committee among the Atlanta Fed board members from outside the banking industry to pick a successor. (Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)