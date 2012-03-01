* Recovery still getting its legs, Atlanta Fed chief says
* Gas prices, cost pressures merit watchful eye
* Low-rate policy benefits seen outweighing costs
By Karen Jacobs
ATLANTA, March 1 The U.S. economy is
gaining strength as evidenced by lower unemployment and other
positive recent economic data, but it remains far from its
'optimal condition,' Atlanta Federal Reserve President Dennis
Lockhart said on Thursday.
Lockhart, a voting member of the U.S. central bank's Federal
Open Market Committee this year, also said he still favors
low-rate monetary policy even though at present low rates aren't
stimulating much credit growth.
"Given the circumstances of the economy, which I described
earlier as still striving to get its legs, I continue to think
the benefits of low-rate policy outweigh the risks," Lockhart
told a banking industry conference hosted by the Atlanta Fed.
He said caution prompted by uncertainty - particularly
uncertainty over the outcome of the U.S. presidential election
in November - continued to be a drag on the U.S. economy.
He noted a mix of good and negative in the economy. While
jobs are being created, there are still significant levels of
underused resources. The housing market is seeing improving
sales but home prices are still declining, Lockhart added.
Although he said inflation expectations appeared stable,
Lockhart cautioned that rising gasoline prices and cost
pressures "warrant a watchful eye for any shift in the
underlying overall inflation trend."
He said after his speech that gasoline prices at $4 a gallon
has historically caused concern, as prices at that level
pressure the income and discretionary spending of many U.S.
families. Still, he added that gasoline prices would need to
increase more before he would consider altering his view,
reiterated on Thursday, calling for economic growth of 2.5
percent to 3 percent for 2012.
"As regards (gas prices) really having an effect that would
reverse the momemtum that we see in terms of growth, I think it
would have to be materially above the $4 level before I would
begin to rethink what I would view as the full year likely
growth outcome," Lockhart said.
He also said a move toward deflation could be one factor
that signals further monetary stimulus would be needed.
"The onset of recessionary conditions and movement in the
direction of deflation would certainly be a set of conditions in
which I think we'd have to consider further balance-sheet kind
of stimulus," Lockhart said.
He said he would need more evidence that the economy was
resilient before he became more bullish. He said it looks as if
the current first quarter would be softer than the fourth
quarter of 2011, and noted a number of risks including the
sovereign debt crisis in Europe.
"I would feel more comfortable if I saw a sustained record
of growth, a continuing decline in unemployment and simply the
absence of external risks materializing and get a more
cumulative sense that there's a resilience in the economy,"
Lockhart said. "I'm not yet there to see that resilience."