By Pedro Nicolaci da Costa
Atlanta Aug 21 The U.S. economic recovery has
been disappointing but monetary policy may not be capable of
solving many current challenges, Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank
President Dennis Lockhart said on Tuesday.
Lockhart told reporters he had not yet made up his mind on
whether further monetary easing is warranted.
"It's a cost-benefit calculation to consider more monetary
stimulus and someone like me has to do his best to really
carefully weigh the costs and benefits," Lockhart told reporters
after a speech. "I'm not finished with (that) process."
The U.S. economy expanded just 1.5 percent in the second
quarter, while unemployment rose in July to 8.3 percent.
Lockhart said recent improvement in the job market has
slowed, although a long-stagnant housing sector appeared to be
showing new signs of life.
In a speech focused primarily on Latin America, Lockhart
said he worries monetary policymakers might leave policy too
loose for too long without having the desired effect.
"There is a risk to monetary policy being employed too
aggressively and without effect to address economic problems
that can be resolved only by fiscal reforms that involve making
tough choices about the allocation of public resources,"
Lockhart told the Latin American Chamber of Commerce and the
World Affairs Council.
"Monetary policy can exert a powerful positive influence on
an economy, but as (Fed) Chairman (Ben) Bernanke has pointed
out, monetary policy is not a panacea."
Central bank officials gather in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, late
next week for an annual conference on monetary policy. Many
analysts believe Bernanke will use a speech there to lay out a
third round of quantitative easing via bond buys, or QE3.
The central bank's next policy meeting is on Sept. 12-13.
In response to the financial crisis, the Fed cut official
rates to zero and more than tripled the size of its balance
sheet to $2.8 trillion.