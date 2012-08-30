Aug 30 It will be a "close call" when U.S.
Federal Reserve policymakers meet next month to decide whether
to ease policy more, the head of the Federal Reserve Bank of
Atlanta said on Thursday.
"If we were to see deterioration from this point - let's say
persistence of job growth numbers that were well below 100,000 a
month ... or if we were to see signs of disinflation that could
signal the onset of deflation - then there wouldn't be much of a
question about policy," Dennis Lockhart, a voting member of the
Fed's policy-setting committee this year, told CNBC.