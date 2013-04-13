By Alister Bull
April 13 U.S. inflation is under control and is
going to stay that way because the Federal Reserve will "easily"
spot the conditions that could erode price stability, and has
the tools to tighten policy when needed, a top U.S. central
banker said on Saturday.
Atlanta Federal Reserve President Dennis Lockhart
acknowledged that inflation expectations might be fanned by
rapid credit growth as the economy picked up steam, as a result
of the aggressive actions taken by the central bank.
"That chemistry is not at work today," he told a panel on
fiscal policy at The University of Iowa School of Law, in Iowa
City. "I'm confident those improving conditions will be easily
recognizable and the committee has a variety of tools to counter
inflationary pressures with tightening measures."
The Fed has held interest rates near zero since late 2008
and tripled the size of its balance sheet to around $3 trillion
through massive bond purchases aimed at holding down longer-term
borrowing costs to boost investment and hiring.
Lockhart, who is viewed as a policy centrist and therefore a
good gauge of the consensus among Fed leaders, is not a voting
member this year of the central bank's policy-setting Federal
Open Market Committee (FOMC).
He shared the Iowa panel with Allan Meltzer, a respected
economist and historian of the Federal Reserve, who has been an
outspoken critic of its dramatic actions to put the U.S. economy
on a sounder footing. Lockhart stood his ground.
"We are navigating in uncharted waters...but I am convinced
we are weighing the benefits of the policy against the possible
longer-term costs in a balanced way," he said.
Some critics say bond buying by the Fed has funded explosive
deficit spending by President Barack Obama. But Lockhart
rejected that accusation.
"A low cost of borrowing for the federal government is a
by-product of a policy of nursing the economy back to full
health and with success, the ultra-low interest rate conditions
are likely to give way to higher rates, whether or not the
government is borrowing," he said.
He also noted international investors continued to view U.S.
financial markets as a "safe haven", in an indication that they
did not regard the Fed's actions as undermining the long-term
outlook for the nation's prospects.
"The dollar is in fact strengthening and investors do not
seem to be overly concerned that the FOMC's policies will stoke
inflation over the longer term," he said.