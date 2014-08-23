(Adds Lockhart comments, background on Fed debate)
By Howard Schneider
JACKSON HOLE, Wyo. Aug 23 The U.S. Federal
Reserve is focused on an initial interest rate hike between the
first quarter and the middle of next year, with possible changes
in its main policy statement as soon as next month, Atlanta Fed
President Dennis Lockhart said on Saturday.
"It is reasonable with the improving data to begin to
anticipate a change in the basic interest rate policy and,
therefore, it is quite a reasonable debate as to whether that
ought to be early 2015 or mid-2015 or even later," Lockhart told
Reuters in an interview here. "The debate is real."
Lockhart said he continues to forecast a rate increase in
mid-2015, with economic growth hovering around 3 percent, and
that he feels it is "still early" to change the central bank's
main policy statement.
That statement says a rate increase won't be appropriate
until a "considerable time" after the central bank's bond
purchases end this fall, and that there is still "significant
underutilization" of labor.
"Even with good data, and we have had a run of very good
data on balance, you still can only draw tentative conclusions,"
said Lockhart, who does not presently have a vote on the Fed's
main policy committee.
He added that he did not expect progress towards the Fed's
dual goals of 2 percent inflation and maximum employment to be
"electrically fast."
"It is going to be gradual," he said, speaking on the
sidelines of the Fed's annual central banking conference.
Still, with economic growth continuing, "some shift of
language is on the table, should be on the table in the coming
meetings," said Lockhart, who is viewed as a centrist on
monetary policy.
His comments add an important voice to a debate within the
Fed that has congealed around two poles - those who feel the
fast drop in the unemployment rate means the economy is
tightening and that rates should rise soon, and those, including
Fed Chair Janet Yellen, who say a broader set of statistics show
that labor markets remain weak.
Lockhart said he regards himself as a "U-6er" - meaning he
watches the broader definition of unemployment, labeled U6 by
the Bureau of Labor Statistics, that includes things like people
working part-time for economic reasons.
The formal unemployment rate is U3, which only measures
people who don't have a job but are actively looking for one.
Though the Fed debate has sharpened, there is no sense yet
that the center is shifting towards a faster or
earlier-than-expected rate increase.
"I am one who prefers we let a little more time pass in
order to have the evidence accumulate that we are on a solid
track and we are likely to stay on that track," Lockhart said.
(Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Paul Simao)