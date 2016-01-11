(Recasts with comments on rate hike timing)
ATLANTA Jan 11 There may not be enough fresh
data on inflation to support a second U.S. interest rate
increase in January or March, Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank
President Dennis Lockhart said on Monday in comments that help
give shape to the Fed's possible rate path.
"How much will we know about inflation trends or inflation
developments going into the mid-March meeting? We will have some
data but not a great deal more," Lockhart told reporters after a
speech in Atlanta.
With the United States approaching full employment, progress
on the central bank's 2 percent inflation goal is now key to the
debate over how fast to raise rates, with Lockhart saying he
will look for "hard evidence" that the annual inflation rate is
moving toward that target.
The Fed raised rates for the first time in a decade at its
December policy meeting, refocusing debate on when it will take
a second step in what it has described as a "gradual" tightening
of policy.
Investors currently are split over whether the second rate
hike will take place in March or April, according to an analysis
of fed funds futures contracts compiled by the CME Group.
In remarks to the Rotary Club of Atlanta, Lockhart said he
felt that international problems such as the slowdown in China
and continued low oil prices are now the chief risks to what is
an otherwise promising outlook for the U.S. economy.
Lockhart said he remains "mildly optimistic" that strong
domestic consumption will help spur U.S. GDP growth of as much
as 2.5 percent this year, enough to push the economy to full
employment and eventually boost inflation.
He said he does not expect the latest round of international
volatility to impact the U.S. recovery, as long as it is not
sustained. But prolonged uncertainty around China's fate, for
example, could eventually take a toll.
"The downside risks relate mostly to the influence of the
rest of the world on our economy," said Lockhart, who does not
vote on the Fed's policy-setting committee this year but
participates in its deliberations as a regional bank president.
The Fed is scheduled to hold eight policy meetings over the
year, with the first one set for later this month. It raised
rates at its last meeting, ending a seven-year stretch in which
rates were held at a near-zero level in response to the
2007-2009 financial crisis and recession.
(Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Paul Simao)