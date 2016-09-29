(Adds details from Lockhart's prepared text)
ORLANDO, Fla., Sept 29 A top U.S. Federal
Reserve official said on Thursday he supported the U.S. central
bank's decision to leave interest rates unchanged at its policy
meeting earlier this month until there was more evidence the
economy is approaching the Fed's goal of full employment and 2
percent inflation.
Atlanta Federal Reserve President Dennis Lockhart said he
expected the Fed would raise interest rates "before long".
"However, I did support the consensus view that before
taking the next move, it makes sense to see a little more
evidence of progress toward our statutory policy objectives," he
said in reference to the Fed's most recent policy statement from
its September meeting.
Lockhart's comments were in a prepared speech at an event
here sponsored by the Florida Chamber Foundation. He is not a
voting member of the Federal Open Market Committee, the Fed's
policy-setting group, and he will retire from his position in
February 2017.
The jobs market has shown further improvement with signs of
a modest rise in labor participation, but Lockhart said the
longer-term trend is biased toward a decline as more Americans
will retire in coming years.
This view on labor participation, together with modest
capital spending, would support an expected 2 percent annual
growth rate for the U.S. economy, Lockhart said.
"With declining participation - even while the population is
growing - and weak investment in capital goods, the country has
challenges achieving strong growth," he said.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)