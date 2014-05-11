DUBAI May 11 The U.S. economy will probably
start picking up in the second quarter towards around an annual
rate of 3 percent, but it may not be clear for some time if it
is on a sustained path, a top official at the Federal Reserve
said on Sunday.
"It may not be clear for several months, or even quarters,
whether the U.S. economy is undeniably on a stronger and
sustained growth path around a run rate of 3 percent," Dennis
Lockhart, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, told
a business gathering in Dubai in a prepared speech.
Lockhart, who said he was speaking in his personal capacity,
does not have a vote this year on the Fed's policy-setting board
but he participates in its discussions.
He is considered to be near the centre of the central bank's
policy spectrum and his comments often reflect the views of the
core decision-makers.
(Reporting by Martin Dokoupil and David French; Editing by Nick
Macfie)