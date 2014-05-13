RIYADH May 13 Economic conditions in the United
States would have to change dramatically for the Federal Reserve
to pause or reverse pace of winding down its money printing
quantitative easing programme, a top official at the central
bank said on Tuesday.
"It would take a rather dramatic change in the course of the
U.S. economy" to adjust the pace of the Fed's monthly bond
purchases, Dennis Lockhart, president of the Federal Reserve
Bank of Atlanta, said in the Saudi capital.
Lockhart, who said he was speaking in his personal capacity,
does not have a vote this year on the Fed's policy-setting board
but he participates in its discussions.
