STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga., April 10 It is too soon for the Federal Reserve to begin considering a tapering or halt of its asset purchase stimulus program, Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart said on Wednesday.

"A lot of focus on that at the moment is maybe a bit premature," Lockhart told reporters during a press briefing on the sidelines of an Atlanta Fed conference. "We have to wait and watch how the data come in and see how the economy evolves."