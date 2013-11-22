Nov 22 Debate over reducing the pace of the
Federal Reserve's massive bond buying program will be "on the
table" at its next policy meeting in December, the president of
the Atlanta Federal Reserve said Friday.
Dennis Lockhart, in an interview on CNBC, said he expected
the Federal Open Market Committee, the central bank's
policy-setting arm, to be debating when to begin cutting back on
its program of $85 billion a month in bond purchases over the
next several meetings. The committee next meets on Dec. 17-18.
Lockhart, who will not be a voter on Fed policy matters
until 2015, said he expects the exit from the program, known as
quantitative easing, to be manageable once the time comes.
Even after the bank starts winding down QE, monetary policy
is likely to be very accommodative for quite some time, likely
for years, Lockhart said.
Recent polls by Reuters indicate a majority of economists
and financial market analysts do not expect a "tapering" of the
QE program to begin until the first quarter of next year.