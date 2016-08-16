KNOXVILLE, Tenn. Aug 16 The U.S. economy is likely strong enough for at least one interest rate increase before the end of 2016, as job gains continue and inflation moves in a "healthy" direction, Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Dennis Lockhart said on Tuesday.

Recent U.S. gross domestic product data overstated weakness in an economy whose fundamentals remain on track for moderate growth through this year and next, Lockhart said.

"I, as one Fed policymaker, am not prepared to rule out at least one rate hike before year's end," Lockhart said in prepared remarks for a speech to the Rotary Club of Knoxville. He added, however, that he is not locked into a particular date for the decision.

The Fed, which raised rates in December for the first time in nearly a decade, is scheduled to hold policy meetings in September, early November and December.

Lockhart, who is currently not a voting member of the Fed's policymaking committee, also pointed to a risk he and other Fed officials have given increased attention - the lag in business investment.

He said a rebound in investment is "pivotal" to the ongoing strength of the recovery from the 2007-2009 financial crisis. Lockhart said his staff has been polling businesses and "heard little that would suggest a near-term reversal of the weak trend."

Lagging business investment not only detracts from economic growth today, but may also weigh on productivity and, in turn, the economy's potential future growth.

He said he felt a collection of forces were weighing on businesses, from excess capacity to the political uncertainty around events such as Britain's June 23 vote to leave the European Union and the Nov. 8 U.S. presidential election.

"Given the seeming frequency of risk events, the picture may just be one of decision-makers never getting out of wait-and-see mode," Lockhart said. "I don't have direct causal evidence linking weak business investment and current political uncertainty, but it's possible the election is a factor - maybe not a primary factor - but a factor nonetheless."

Still, Lockhart said he felt continued job gains and signs that both wages and inflation may have begun to move higher mean he expects the Fed to achieve its employment and inflation objectives sometime next year.

"Early indications of third-quarter GDP growth suggest a rebound. I don't believe momentum has stalled. I remain confident about prospects in the second half of 2016 and 2017," he said. (Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Paul Simao)