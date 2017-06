SAO PAULO Nov 21 The performance of the U.S. economy, while not terribly strong, has exceeded expectations according to recent data and could log a growth rate above 3 percent in the last three months of the year, a top Federal Reserve official said on Monday.

"Given that the United States is an advanced economy ... the growth rate is respectable," Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart said in a speech to business students. (Reporting by Luciana Lopez; Writing by Mark Felsenthal; Editing by James Dalgleish)