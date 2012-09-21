ATLANTA, Sept 21 Slowing U.S. economic growth, a stagnating labor market, and a conviction that monetary policy could boost jobs were what convinced Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Dennis Lockhart to throw his weight behind the central bank's latest stimulus, Lockhart said on Friday.

In the leadup to last week's Federal Open Market Committee's policy meeting, Lockhart had been on the fence.

"I concluded that there was indeed a call to action falling out of the discouraging conditions of slowing growth and still high unemployment with meager recent progress in bringing it down," Lockhart said in remarks prepared for delivery to the Institute of Internal Auditors.

Although there is still a debate raging over whether the root problems in the jobs market are beyond the power of the Fed to affect, he said, "I have been persuaded that the problem is, to a significant enough extent, one of weak growth that can be ameliorated by prudent monetary policy actions."

The Fed last week embarked on a bold new effort to help the economy, buying $40 billion of mortgage backed securities each month and not letting up on asset purchases until the labor market improves substantially.