April 13 Aggressive steps by the Federal Reserve
to spur U.S. hiring and growth could lead to higher expectations
for future inflation, but that threat ought be "easily
recognizable," a senior U.S. central banker said on Saturday.
Atlanta Federal Reserve President Dennis Lockhart also told
a panel on fiscal policy at The University of Iowa School of
Law, in Iowa City, that international investors did not seem
"overly concerned" the Fed was undermining price stability,
noting the dollar had strengthened on currency markets.
Lockhart is not a voting member of the Fed's policy-setting
committee this year.