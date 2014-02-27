Feb 27 The Federal Reserve will probably keep
benchmark interest rates low for "quite a while" even after the
U.S. central bank begins to raise them from their current
near-zero level, a top Fed official said on Thursday.
Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart told a banking
conference he expects the Fed to begin raising rates in mid-2015
but to do so only slowly. Lockhart is a policy centrist, and his
views often reflect those at the core of the central bank.
Speaking on the same panel, the hawkish chief of the Kansas
City Fed, Esther George, said it could be important to move
toward a more normal rate environment "sooner rather than later"
in light of financial stability concerns and the need to head
off any threat of future inflation.