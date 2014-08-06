WASHINGTON Aug 6 Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank
President Dennis Lockhart said despite recent strong economic
growth he still feels the Fed should not raise interest rates
until likely the second half of next year.
Speaking on CNBC, Lockhart said strong second-quarter gross
domestic product was partly a rebound from the dismal start of
the year and may not be sustained. More evidence is needed,
Lockhart said, before he is convinced the economy is ready to
absorb higher interest rates without a risk to the recovery.
"It is a little early to conclude that the economy is going
to grow that fast in the third quarter," said Lockhart, who does
not currently have a vote on the Fed's main policymaking
committee. "Sometime midyear next year onward is likely to be
the right time ... I am still looking for an accumulation of
validating data."
