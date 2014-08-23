By Howard Schneider
| JACKSON HOLE, Wyo.
Reserve is focused on an initial interest rate hike between the
first quarter and the middle of next year, with possible changes
in its main policy statement as soon as next month, Atlanta Fed
President Dennis Lockhart said on Saturday.
"It is reasonable with the improving data to begin to
anticipate a change in the basic interest rate policy and,
therefore, it is quite a reasonable debate as to whether that
ought to be early 2015 or mid-2015 or even later," Lockhart told
Reuters in an interview here. "The debate is real."
Lockhart said he continues to forecast a rate increase in
mid-2015, with economic growth hovering around 3 percent, and
that he feels it is "still early" to change the central bank's
main policy statement.
(Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Paul Simao)