ATHENS, Ga., March 20 U.S. regulators need to
step up monitoring of shadow banks as part of their effort to
build a more stable financial system, Atlanta Federal Reserve
President Dennis Lockhart said on Friday.
Shadow banks, the massive network of financial firms that
falls outside of formal banking regulations, may not need to
come under the same rules as commercial banks since most
investors in that sector are more sophisticated, Lockhart said
at a University of Georgia Law School symposium.
He added that regulating the sector too closely also could
hurt economic growth.
But the potential for "non-banks" to disrupt the economy -
from the roughly $2.7 trillion money market industry to the most
aggressive hedge funds - remains a risk, and "a robust regime of
monitoring is justified," Lockhart said.
"Shadow banking activity is large, growing, and opaque," he
said.
"At a minimum, I feel the authorities responsible for
preserving financial stability must monitor the sector very
closely with ever-improving techniques."
The Fed has increasingly focused on trying to put more
oversight into the shadow banking industry, which played a
central role in the spread of the financial crisis. The Fed,
however, lacks regulatory authority over hedge funds and money
market funds.
Fed Governor Daniel Tarullo said in January that the Fed
plans to propose a rule that applies minimum margin requirements
to certain forms of securities financing deals. The proposal is
aimed in part at reducing the risk posed by the shadow lenders.
The Fed board's three-member committee on financial
stability, created last summer and led by Vice Chair Stanley
Fischer, is targeting shadow banking as an area of focus.
Lockhart said on Friday that he did "not believe we have to
choose between complete exemption from prudential regulation and
a wholesale extension of the existing framework of regulation
developed for banks."
He did not address monetary policy in his remarks or propose
specific regulations or rules for the shadow banking industry.
(Reporting by Howard Schneider; Additional reporting by Michael
Flaherty; Editing by Paul Simao)