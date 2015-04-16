(Refiles to change to "data" from "date" in headline)
West Palm Beach, Fla., April 16 A "murky" run of
first-quarter data highlighted by a weak March employment report
and an oil-driven downturn in investment is masking the U.S.
economy's underlying strength and complicating the Fed's
interest rate plans, Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President
Dennis Lockhart said on Thursday.
The Fed's decision on when to raise rates, Lockhart said,
may come down to waiting longer in hopes of more convincing
proof of the economy's strength, or pushing through an earlier
increase but moving slowly from then on.
The U.S. central bank has said it will consider rate hikes
on a meeting-by-meeting basis, beginning in June, though
investors and many economists don't expect an increase until at
least September.
"Ideally, I'd like to see direct, affirmative evidence in
the data that the desired outcomes are in fact materializing,"
Lockhart told a business group in West Palm Beach, Florida,
adding that a more solid footing for the initial rate hike could
allow a steadier and more predictable path for subsequent
increases.
"The more solid the data evidence underpinning lift-off, the
more predictable the subsequent rate path can be," he said.
But Lockhart, who is a voting member of the Fed's
rate-setting committee this year, also cautioned that certainty
about the Fed's goals may not be available when lift-off occurs.
He added that he "can get comfortable" with the idea that
actual increases in inflation may be too far off to wait for the
initial rate increase.
Overall, he said, the economy appears to be growing above
trend, and he expects that to continue through the year.
"A murky economic picture is not an ideal circumstance for
making a major policy decision," Lockhart said. But "in spite of
the recent weakness, I do not believe the economy in some
fundamental way is faltering, stalling, slowing."
