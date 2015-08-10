ATLANTA Aug 10 Economic conditions in the
United States have largely returned to normal and a Federal
Reserve decision to raise interest rates should come soon,
Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart said on Monday.
"I think the point of 'liftoff' is close," Lockhart said in
prepared remarks for an address to the Atlanta Press Club. "The
economy has made great gains and is approaching an acceptable
normal ... conditions are no longer extraordinary."
Lockhart, regarded as a centrist on the U.S. central bank's
policy-setting committee, did not in his prepared remarks repeat
recent comments in which he said he is ready to vote for a rate
hike next month.
But he made clear he feels the economy has cleared the major
hurdles that he saw earlier in the year.
Risks from abroad, whether a Greek exit from the euro zone
or a meltdown in China, have receded, he said. While oil prices
have made it difficult to gauge inflation, he said the U.S.
economy is now arguably "just a shade" from full employment,
putting the Fed in reach off one of its key goals.
Lockhart said he is confident inflation will rise in the
coming months as the economy continues to strengthen.
"Compared to earlier in the year, we know a lot more and can
shelve some concerns," Lockhart said. "We are getting closer and
closer to what feels like a healed state."
Since May, Lockhart has pointed to a likely September rate
hike, and his comments have firmed alongside continued strong
employment growth. Four of the current 10 voting members of the
Fed's policy-setting committee have publicly put September in
play - Lockhart, Fed Governor Jerome Powell, San Francisco Fed
President John Williams and Richmond Fed President Jeffrey
Lacker.
Chicago Fed President Charles Evans is the only committee
member to have taken a public stand against a September
increase, though others like New York Fed President William
Dudley and Fed board member Lael Brainard have cited overseas
risks and other issues that they feel could slow the U.S.
recovery.
Fed Chair Janet Yellen has said she feels a rate hike will
be appropriate later this year, without indicating a preference.
But Lockhart said on Monday he agreed with Yellen and many
others that the rate hike path should be gradual once an initial
increase is approved. The Fed's overnight lending rate has been
near zero since 2008.
Lockhart said rates should rise slowly to nurse the U.S.
recovery along.
"Policy will likely transition from being aggressively
stimulative toward merely stimulative," he said.
(Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Paul Simao)