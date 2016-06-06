WASHINGTON, June 6 Federal Reserve Bank of
Atlanta President Dennis Lockhart believes the U.S. central bank
should wait until July before considering whether to hike
interest rates, citing a weak May jobs report and potential
disruptions from Britain's June 23 vote on whether to leave the
European Union.
Lockhart, a non-voting member, told Bloomberg Television
that he did not "see a lot of cost to being patient to the July
meeting at least".
Lockhart said he believed there could be two rate hikes
between now and the end of 2016.
Fed Chair Janet Yellen speaks later today and is expected to
try to keep July as a live option for a hike.
