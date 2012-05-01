GLOBAL MARKETS-British pound falls after UK election shock, dollar gains
* Wall Street hits new intra-day highs before paring most gains
May 1 A top U.S. Federal Reserve official said on Tuesday he was not inclined to increase monetary policy accommodation, including more quantitative easing, now.
"I'm a bit reticent at this point to pull the trigger on any new action," Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart said on CNBC.
