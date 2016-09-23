BRIEF-El Shams Housing and Urbanization Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qjCT6m) Further company coverage:
PHILADELPHIA, Sept 23 Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank president Dennis Lockhart said he thought rising income inequality is among the most important issues facing the country and could weaken the economy over time.
"We are an economy dominated by consumption," Lockhart said at a community development conference sponsored by the Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank. "The broader the prosperity the stronger the economy...This inequality question that has come to the fore, I think, has implications for economic growth, for global strength and the global role of our country."
(Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qjCT6m) Further company coverage:
* CMA approves capital decrease to 31 million dinars from 67 million dinars to extinguish loss Source: (http://bit.ly/2rer4h7) Further company coverage: