ATLANTA Jan 12 Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank
President Dennis Lockhart said on Monday the central bank may
begin raising interest rates even if inflation is not clearly
rising to its 2 percent target.
The drop in energy prices has made inflation difficult to
predict, he told reporters after a speech in Atlanta, and that
he would be confident in the U.S. economy's progress as long as
inflation readings don't slide downward.
"We are going to conceivably have to make a judgment that
the outlook, even in the absence of real-time inflation readings
that are rising, that inflation is nonetheless converging to
target," Lockhart said.
Though he said he expects wages to also begin rising this
year, Lockhart said the Fed may have to take heart in the
absence of bad news in deciding on the timing of an initial rate
hike, rather than on a convincing run of good news.
"Wages are a swing factor going forward," Lockhart said,
both for the evidence they give about health in the labor market
and because rising wages influence future inflation.
The Fed "will either be informed by some positive indicators
or the absence of negative indicators," Lockhart said. "But I
would really expect that over the next half year to three
quarters of a year we would expect to see some pickup in wage
data. There is a lot of noise in the wage data. It is going to
take a few more months."
Despite steady job growth, wages have remained tepid.
