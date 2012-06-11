By Jonathan Spicer
CHICAGO, June 11 Atlanta Federal Reserve
President Dennis Lockhart said on Monday he was not convinced
that current economic circumstances call for additional monetary
easing "quite yet."
"I don't think any of the options should be taken off the
table under the current circumstances. But I'm not convinced at
this moment that the circumstances quite yet call for additional
action," Lockhart told reporters.
He added that an adjustment to the way the U.S. central bank
communicates, as opposed to asset purchases, is a possible
easing tool if needed.
Pressure has intensified on the Fed to take yet more policy
action after U.S. jobs growth in May was far weaker than
expected and as Europe's financial and debt crisis brews.
Lockhart has a vote this year on the Fed's policy-setting
meeting, which meets next week.
The policymaker said he does not yet have a "highly certain
view" as to whether the current weakness in the U.S. labor
market is a "lull" or something more persistent.
"We're going to have some months that are stronger than
others" in job creation, he said on the sidelines of a Tennessee
Bankers Association meeting.
"It's a little bit unclear to what extent very warm weather
in the winter months pulled forward some activity that is now
being felt with weaker job growth in the later months of the
year."