Toshiba files earnings without auditor endorsement
TOKYO Japan's Toshiba Corp filed twice-delayed business results on Tuesday without an endorsement from its auditor, increasing the likelihood that the nuclear-to-TVs conglomerate will be delisted.
MONTGOMERY, Alabama The "encouraging" October jobs report does not fundamentally change the equation when Federal Reserve policymakers gather next month to decide whether to reduce the pace of their asset purchases, a top U.S. central banker predicted on Tuesday.
Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart told reporters a so-called tapering of the quantitative easing program remains a possibility at the December 17-18 policy meeting.
He added officials could discuss reducing their threshold for an interest rate rise to an unemployment level of 6.0 percent from 6.5 percent currently. Lockhart is comfortable with 6.5 percent for now, he said.
The Supreme Court on Tuesday set aside an order by the Appellate Tribunal For Electricity allowing compensatory tariff to Tata Power Ltd and Adani Power Ltd, sending down shares of both companies.