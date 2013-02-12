BRIEF-Activision Blizzard extends exchange offer with respect to certain of its senior notes
* Activision Blizzard extends exchange offer with respect to certain of its senior notes
MADRID Feb 12 The U.S. Federal Reserve will need to maintain its bond buying program through the second half of this year, a top Fed policymaker said on Tuesday.
"I don't want to speculate on what the Federal Open Market Committee decides," Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Dennis Lockhart told an audience in Madrid. "I have said publicly before, and so I can repeat it, I expect we will certainly need to continue it into the second half of this year."
Lockhart said the Fed could remove accommodation, when warranted, by either tapering off or halting its bond buying program, known as quantitative easing, depending upon conditions at the time.
* Activision Blizzard extends exchange offer with respect to certain of its senior notes
HONG KONG, June 2 Private equity firm KKR & Co said on Friday it raised $9.3 billion for its most recent Asia-focused buyout fund, setting a record for the region as it looks for larger deals.