ATHENS, Ga., March 20 Atlanta Federal Reserve
President Dennis Lockhart said on Friday he expects the U.S.
central bank to raise interest rates at either its June, July or
September policy meetings, barring a significant downturn in the
U.S. economy.
The lower economic forecasts issued by the Fed earlier this
week reflect mostly "transient" changes that do not
fundamentally change its outlook for continued U.S. growth,
Lockhart told reporters after a speech at a University of
Georgia Law School symposium.
"I continue to believe that mid-year or a little later is
appropriate timing. That would allow the June meeting to clearly
be taken seriously as a meeting for the 'lift-off' decision. I
would add to that July, ... I would not rule out July. And, of
course, September," Lockhart said.
"All three of those meetings are in play at the moment. And
we would simply wait and see how the economic data come in," he
said.
(Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Paul Simao)