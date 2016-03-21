SAVANNAH, Ga., March 21 U.S. central bankers now
have a "fairly uniform" outlook about the path of expected
monetary policy and the economy, Atlanta Fed President Dennis
Lockhart said on Monday.
The most recent economic projections show a majority of
policymakers on the Fed's interest rate-setting committee expect
two rate hikes this year, which Lockhart said shows a common
interpretation of recent data.
"The center of the committee is pretty uniform at the
moment," Lockhart told reporters after a speech to the Savannah
Rotary Club in Georgia. "That reflects a similar assessment of
the momentum of the economy."
(Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Paul Simao)