UPDATE 4-Prescription for growth at Pfizer? Analysts say deals
May 2 Pfizer Inc posted basically flat first-quarter earnings, prompting suggestions that the largest U.S. drugmaker needs to do deals in order to improve its growth prospects.
DETROIT, March 26 Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Dennis Lockhart said on Thursday that the natural rate of unemployment in the United States was probably around 5 percent and might even be lower.
"I think the natural rate of unemployment is probably around 5 percent and it may be lower than that," he told reporters after speaking to an investment education conference in Detroit.
He added that members of the Federal Reserve's policy-setting committee believe that "there's still a distance to go" before labor markets tightened to a point resulting in strong wage inflation. (Reporting by Ben Klayman; Editing by Paul Simao)
