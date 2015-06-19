WASHINGTON, June 19 Brian Madigan has returned
to the Federal Reserve as secretary to the U.S. central bank's
open market committee, the Fed announced on Friday.
Madigan served in the job from 2007 to 2010, and at the time
was also director of the Fed's Division of Monetary Affairs.
Madigan's return marks a reorganization of the Fed's top
advising structure. Currently the head of the Division of
Monetary Affairs, Thomas Laubach, also serves as FOMC secretary.
The job is being divided, with Madigan serving as secretary and
reporting to Laubach.
Madigan as secretary is responsible for preparing the
minutes and transcripts of Fed meetings.
He was previously a visiting professor of economics at
Georgetown University.
In a statement Fed chair Janet Yellen said that dividing the
two roles "will ease the burden of these two senior positions
and provide the Board and Committee with sustainable and
effective support."
(Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)