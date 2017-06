Feb 28 The Federal Reserve Bank of New York on Tuesday said it has sold off the last of the crisis-era Maiden Lane II portfolio, generating a net gain for taxpayers of $2.8 billion.

The New York Fed said the last sale, for assets with a current face amount of $6 billion, was to Credit Suisse.

The Maiden Lane II portfolio was created to absorb risky mortgage securities acquired in the government's 2008 rescue of insurer American International Group Inc.