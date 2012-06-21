June 21 The Federal Reserve Bank of New York named Simon Potter, the co-head of research and statistics, as the head of its important markets group that deals directly with Wall Street banks.

Potter, 51, starts the job on June 30, replacing Brian Sack, whose departure was announced in April.

The New York Fed's markets group deals directly with Wall Street and foreign central banks, carrying out the U.S. central bank's actions in the open market. Potter and will also manage the regional Fed bank's System Open Market Account (SOMA).

Potter, a 14-year employee of the New York Fed, helped design the 2009 U.S. bank "stress tests" and sits on an international group that supported the Basel Committee's efforts to strengthen bank capital standards, the Fed bank said.

"Simon is a trusted colleague with deep expertise in macroeconomics, financial stability and financial markets, and a reputation for candor and objectivity," New York Fed President William Dudley said in a statement.

Sack, who was seen as a rising star within the central bank, had been head of the markets group since June 2009. He navigated many of the Fed's emergency measures to stabilize the banking system and to pull the U.S. economy out the worst recession in decades.