(Updates with Fed decision on new cap)
By Jonathan Spicer
NEW YORK Dec 16 The Federal Reserve
aggressively expanded a new policy tool to help it raise U.S.
interest rates from near zero, saying on Wednesday it
anticipated about $2 trillion in bids for a facility to help mop
up excess cash in financial markets after years of stimulus.
The U.S. central bank, which raised rates modestly on
Wednesday as expected, said there would effectively be no limit
on a so-called overnight reverse repurchase program (ON RRP)
that is now capped at $300 billion.
The tool would be "limited only by the value of Treasury
securities held outright," the New York Fed said in a statement.
The Fed held some $2.5 trillion in Treasury bonds last week in
its portfolio of nearly $4.5 trillion total.
Analysts had expected the Fed to only double the size of the
repo program to around $600 billion. But policymakers have
repeated they wanted to prove they could still control
short-term markets.
"It's effectively un-capped because they are willing to
reverse repo out all the securities they have available," said
Louis Crandall, chief economist at Wrightson ICAP in Jersey
City, New Jersey.
The decision suggests Fed policymakers are doing all they
can to ensure that rates, which have been at rock bottom for
seven years, will actually rise on Thursday despite some $2.6
trillion in excess bank reserves flooding financial markets and
making the job far more difficult than in the past.
The nightmare scenario would be that short-term borrowing
costs do not rise enough due to years of Fed bond-buying meant
to stimulate the choppy U.S. economic recovery.
HEAVY LIFT
Beginning Thursday, the reverse repo rate will be set at
0.25 percent, from 0.05 percent now, and serve as the "floor" to
the new target policy range of 0.25-0.50 percent. A rate the Fed
pays primary dealers on excess reserves will serve as the
"ceiling" at 0.5 percent.
The reverse repo program has been tested for more than two
years but has not yet been relied upon for a policy change. It
will be available to some 160 money market funds, banks, and
government-sponsored entities that can earn 0.25-percent
interest from the Fed for parking cash there overnight.
The cap on individual bidders remained at $30 billion.
The New York Fed, which conducts U.S. monetary policy three
blocks off Wall Street, said it "anticipates that around $2
trillion of Treasury securities will be available for ON RRP
operations."
"In the highly unlikely event" that bids surpass that level,
it will run auctions to fill demand until all Treasuries are
expired. Bids at the limit "stop-out rate" would be filled on a
pro rata basis, the New York Fed said.
The Fed's first tightening in more than nine years
represents a big step on the tricky path of returning monetary
policy to a more normal footing after the deep 2007-2009
recession and financial crisis.
The unprecedented easing has eclipsed the effectiveness of
the federal funds market as the central bank's primary policy
lever.
A smooth liftoff will be up to a team of traders in the New
York Fed's "operations room," who on Thursday morning will
closely monitor key short-term rates to determine whether
markets are cooperating. They will run the repo auction between
12:45 and 13:15 Eastern (1745-1815 GMT) with the dozens of firms
that do not usually do direct business with the Fed.
The Fed can also turn to term repo and deposit facilities as
needed to lift market rates.
WHAT TO DO ABOUT PORTFOLIO
The next big decision for the Fed, likely after a few more
rate hikes, will be when and how far to go in shrinking its
portfolio of Treasury and mortgage assets, either by allowing
them to run off naturally or by selling outright, a less likely
option. For now it is topping up the balance sheet as assets
mature.
"That (decision) is going to preoccupy the Fed for the next
six to twelve months," said Scott Minerd, chief investment
officer at Guggenheim Partners, in Los Angeles. "They admitted
themselves they are in uncharted territory."
Some policymakers and outside experts are also saying the
Fed could choose to keep the portfolio big to stabilize
financial markets and to provide an additional policy tool to
target sectors of the economy or bond market.
Former Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke said last month that
leaving the balance sheet as is "wouldn't be a problem."
Fed Chair Janet Yellen, speaking on Wednesday, said: "I
can't tell you exactly what size of balance sheet we will
determine is the best to operate in an efficient and effective
manner.
"It might be somewhat larger than the very tiny quantity of
reserves that we had in pre-crisis," she added. "We have not
determined that."
The central bank had about $900 billion in assets before the
crisis.
(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)