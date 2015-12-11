NEW YORK Dec 11 It has been so long since the
Federal Reserve raised interest rates that U.S. stock market
investors probably should not look to past rate hike cycles for
clues about potential winners and losers.
But investors do expect more rapid-fire moves from one stock
market sector to another, based on what happened throughout 2015
when comments from Janet Yellen or other Fed officials changed
expectations of central bank moves multiple times.
Valuations were high coming into the year and Wall Street
did not expect much U.S. profit acceleration. So the Fed's words
had more impact, creating sharp rotations in and out of sectors
influenced by interest rates. This phenomenon is expected to
continue in 2016.
"There is less momentum now behind these sector moves than
there has been in the past three or four years," said Brian
Reynolds, chief market strategist at New Albion Partners in New
York. "In other words you get fast moves without a lot of
conviction."
In 2014, the low interest-rate environment boosted groups
that paid high dividends, and sectors such as utilities and real
estate enjoyed gains of more than 20 percent. Those sectors had
it rougher in 2015, with volatility increasing as a possible Fed
rate hike started to dominate market discussion.
Utilities, for instance, suffered five straight days of
declines in late August. Then, the sector rallied 1.7 percent on
Aug. 26 after New York Fed President William Dudley said the
prospect of a September rate hike seemed "less compelling."
As expectation for a rate increase grew again, utilities
trailed the broader S&P, until the rate hike did not happen.
That prompted another rally in the group that lasted until
mid-October.
Since that rally, utility stocks weakened as expectations
for a December rate hike grew. While the S&P 500 has rallied
nearly 9 percent, utilities are down 1.6 percent, the only one
of the S&P industry groups to lose ground.
In the past, utilities and real estate were among the better
performers in the three months prior to a rate hike and in the
year following, according to Michael O'Rourke, chief market
strategist at JonesTrading in Greenwich, Connecticut.
Financials and autos lost ground after a
positive reaction ahead of past rate hikes, he said.
Paul Hickey, co-founder at Bespoke Investment Group, a
research firm in Harrison, New York, was wary of sector
rotations and advised a cautious approach on a stock-by-stock
basis. He said he did see some interest in companies related to
the consumer and residential U.S. housing market.
With employment doing well and wages starting to increase
modestly, "the consumer is in relatively good standing so we
want to focus on areas leveraged to the consumer," said Hickey.
In addition, "Housing is another area where rates are
starting to rise but they are at low rates and demographics
support housing."
Another surprise could be financial stocks, traditionally
strong performers in a rising rate environment as banks can lend
at more attractive long-term rates while borrowing at relatively
lower short-term rates.
This time around, though, banks must contend with a flatter
yield curve, a narrowing spread between long- and short-term
rates.
"We think there will selling of banks over the course of
2016," said Peter Cecchini, chief market strategist at Cantor
Fitzgerald, who expects the yield curve to flatten.
"With corporate credit secondary market liquidity
non-existent and with wage growth absent, bank lending standards
are likely to tighten, not loosen," which will also be a
headwind, he said.
Pankaj Patel, head of quantitative research at Evercore ISI,
said another possibility is that value-oriented sectors such as
utilities and financials could benefit once the Fed raises rates
and ends the uncertainty that drove much of the market action in
2015.
"We're all expecting the rate increase, and once the rate is
increased, the uncertainty - most of it - will lessen," he said.
