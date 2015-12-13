NEW YORK Dec 13 It has only been six years
since the U.S. stock market rout brought on by the financial
crisis, but as far as Deena Katz's clients are concerned, that
might as well be ancient history.
"People have a thirty-second memory," said Katz, 65,
co-chairman at Evensky & Katz/Foldes Financial Wealth
Management. "We're used to an instant turnaround."
That is particularly true when compared to investors who
lived through longer periods of economic disaster, like the
stagnant economy and rampant inflation of the 1970s or the Great
Depression in the 1930s. By comparison, the last seven years
have delivered the gift of easy money.
For veterans of several Federal Reserve interest rate hike
cycles, the last several years have presented something of an
abnormal condition. Rates have been stuck at the zero level,
stock-market returns have been strong, and inflation has
remained benign.
The economy has grown at a steady pace for several years,
enough for investors to put together good gains annually.
Investors have taken home an average 7.5 percent in gains on
large-capitalization U.S. stocks during each year of a ten-year
period that ended last month, according to Morningstar Inc
.
Those who have seen several U.S. interest rate rise cycles
think things are going to get more difficult.
"We have a Dow Jones Industrial Average that has basically
tripled from the trading lows in March of 2009," said stock
trader Ted Weisberg, who founded Seaport Securities Corp in
1979.
"People have been spoiled," said Weisberg, 75. "You had
spring of 2009 to the end of 2014. The rising tide floated a lot
of ships, but that rising tide was driven by Fed monetary
policy."
The last several years of low rates, high returns and
moderate inflation are abnormal. The measure of inflation
watched most closely by the Fed largely grew by more than 3.0
percent between the mid-1960s and the early 1990s, but that
statistic, called personal consumption expenditures, has not
topped 3.0 percent since 1992.
In the few cases when the Fed has raised interest rates in
similar conditions - 1958 and 1994, for instance - many of
today's investors were not working on Wall Street. Instead,
investors today have gotten used to the idea of an economy that
moves slower than the markets.
Investors who want to look to the past for guidance on how
to deal with the first U.S. interest-rate hike in a decade
expected next week will struggle to find any comparisons in
history.
The Federal Reserve has raised rates many times before, but
rarely and not recently in an era of tepid inflation and fairly
expensive stocks.
"When you have inflation that's out of control like you did
in the Volcker regime it's pretty easy to know what to do," said
Alan Rechtschaffen, portfolio manager at UBS Financial Services
Inc and instructor at the New York University School
of Law.
Rechtschaffen was making a reference to Paul Volcker, the
Fed chairman credited with tamping down inflation with painful
rate hikes in the 1980s.
"The lessons of the past may not be useful to where we're at
today," Rechtschaffen said.
When Dan Fuss is asked to find a historical analogy for the
period U.S. investors are living through today, he is reminded
of the mid-to-late 1960s.
U.S. government deficit spending during that period, on
President Lyndon Johnson's poverty-fighting policies and an
expanding war in Vietnam, laid the groundwork for inflation that
reduced stock prices by double digit percentage points in both
1973 and 1974, according to Fuss, an investor with six decades
experience. The consumer price index leapt from 3.0 percent in
1972 to 11 percent in 1974, according to the Organisation for
Economic Co-operation and Development, based in Paris.
Fuss said entitlement programs for ageing adults and
potential U.S. military interventions in the Middle East and
South China Sea are pressuring the government to increase
spending now. Along with rising wages, those pressures could
force the Fed to slow an overheating economy with more or
steeper rate hikes.
"The real fear that I have based on my own life experience
is inflation," said Fuss, 82, a portfolio manager and who also
vice chairman of the board of directors at Loomis Sayles & Co
LP. "It's very hard to see it coming."
Donald Kohn, who worked within the Federal Reserve system
for 40 years, said investors can learn from the steep 1994 rate
hike cycle that the pace of rate increases matters more than the
initial move.
Within one year, the Fed doubled the federal funds rate to
6.0 percent. The rises bloodied investors and led to both stocks
and bonds delivering negative returns that year.
Today, investors are not aligned with the trajectory in
rates predicted by policymakers.
"The Fed has suggested that they see rates rising on average
faster than the market," said Kohn, 73, now a senior fellow at
the Brookings Institution, a think tank. "Anybody in the market
who's counting on a much shallower trajectory could feel the
pain."
(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt)