NEW YORK Feb 8 The Federal Reserve Bank of New York said on Wednesday it sold $6.2 billion worth of residential mortgage-backed securities to Goldman Sachs Group Inc, its second major sale this year of assets acquired in the 2008 government bailout of insurer American International Group Inc.

The auction-based sale will enable the New York Fed, which handles the U.S. central bank's market activities, to recoup the remaining outstanding loan balance of $19.5 billion to the portfolio called Maiden Lane II. Credit Suisse Group bought a $7.01-billion chunk of the portfolio after an auction last month.