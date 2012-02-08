Technology shares lead Nikkei lower, but Toshiba soars
* Toshiba soars after source says Western Digital to raise offer
NEW YORK Feb 8 The Federal Reserve Bank of New York said on Wednesday it sold $6.2 billion worth of residential mortgage-backed securities to Goldman Sachs Group Inc, its second major sale this year of assets acquired in the 2008 government bailout of insurer American International Group Inc.
The auction-based sale will enable the New York Fed, which handles the U.S. central bank's market activities, to recoup the remaining outstanding loan balance of $19.5 billion to the portfolio called Maiden Lane II. Credit Suisse Group bought a $7.01-billion chunk of the portfolio after an auction last month.
* Toshiba soars after source says Western Digital to raise offer
WASHINGTON, June 11 Delta Air Lines Inc and Bank of America Corp pulled financial support on Sunday for the Shakespeare in the Park production of "Julius Caesar" in New York over its portrayal of the assassinated ancient Roman leader that resembles U.S. President Donald Trump.