* Tentative size of margin requirement is 2.5 percent
* MF Global failure exposed vulnerability in MBS trades
By Emily Flitter
NEW YORK, Nov 16 Traders are looking at the
Federal Reserve Bank of New York's new margin requirements for
mortgage-backed securities trades as one method of protection
against events similar to MF Global's failure two weeks ago.
The step could be a move by the New York Fed to shed some
vulnerability in the wake of MF Global's MFGLQ.PK demise,
since the broker-dealer had primary dealer status and was
engaged in trades with the New York Fed when it declared
bankruptcy.
"I think the reason that the Fed did this was likely
because of the situation with MF Global," said one source at a
primary dealer.
"The Fed had $1 billion of unsettled trades with MF Global
that it had to cancel and replace with trades with other
dealers. In mid-November to mid-December they're doing $28
billion in MBS purchases, and it's important that they are
protected."
The New York Fed told mortgage-backed securities desks at
primary dealers in a conference call on Tuesday that it would
initiate a margin requirement for dealers selling MBS to the
Fed. The tentative requirement will be 2.5 percent, sources
familiar with the call said, but the number could change.
The requirement will impel primary dealers making
agreements to sell MBS to the Fed to post money up front in
cases where the settlement date of the deal is far enough into
the future. That way, if the deal collapses or its value
changes in the interim, the Fed doesn't lose money.
"The Federal Reserve Bank of New York informed its primary
dealers today that it will require dealers to margin against
their outstanding agency MBS forward transactions with the NY
Fed," a spokesman for the New York Fed told Reuters late on
Tuesday.
"Dealers are required to post collateral in a number of
other types of operations with the NY Fed," he added.
The New York Fed requires margins for securities lending
operations -- in which it makes the securities on its balance
sheet available for market participants to borrow and use as
collateral in the repo market -- as well as for repo trades and
discount window loans.
Mahesh Swaminathan, head of RMBS credit strategy at Credit
Suisse in New York, said the MBS margin requirements were not
likely to have a large impact on trading in the market.
"It's an incremental cost to the dealers but it's not
extraordinary in the grand scheme of things," he said.
"I think if volume of trading with the Fed gets very large,
especially in a QE3 context, it could be an issue for smaller
dealers to the extent that they have liquidity challenges -- if
there's some scarcity there that's a potential problem for
smaller institutions."
The New York Fed is currently carrying out the Fed's pledge
to reinvest maturing MBS securities into the MBS market, a part
of the Fed's "Operation Twist" plan to stimulate the economy,
which also includes a $400 billion program to lengthen the
average maturity of its Treasuries portfolio.
The last time the Fed bought MBS was during its first round
of quantitative easing; that program ended in March 2010.
MF Global was one of the 22 banks and securities firms
authorized to deal directly with the Federal Reserve and the
Treasury Department to help carry out monetary policy and
distribute debt. When it failed, market participants began to
question why the New York Fed had allowed it to make the
primary dealer list in the first place.
The New York Fed grants dealers primary dealer status after
an extensive vetting process that can last for years. The
perceived rigor of the application process has led market
participants to view primary dealer status as a stamp of
approval from the New York Fed, despite a statement to the
contrary on the New York Fed's website.
MF Global's failure was the first by a primary dealer since
Lehman Brothers collapsed in 2008.
(Additional reporting by Kristina Cooke; Editing by Leslie
Adler)