NEW YORK, Sept 13 Here is the Federal Reserve
Bank of New York's full statement regarding transactions in
agency mortgage-backed securities and Treasury securities:
On September 13, 2012, the Federal Open Market Committee
(FOMC) directed the Open Market Trading Desk (the Desk) at the
Federal Reserve Bank of New York to begin purchasing additional
agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) at a pace of $40 billion
per month. The FOMC also directed the Desk to continue through
the end of the year its program to extend the average maturity
of its holdings of Treasury securities as announced in June and
to maintain its existing policy of reinvesting principal
payments from the Federal Reserve's holdings of agency debt and
agency MBS in agency MBS.
The FOMC noted that these actions, which together will
increase the Committee's holdings of longer-term securities by
about $85 billion each month through the end of the year, should
put downward pressure on longer-term interest rates, support
mortgage markets, and help to make broader financial conditions
more accommodative.
Purchases of Agency MBS
The purchases of additional agency MBS will begin tomorrow,
and are expected to total approximately $23 billion over the
remainder of September. Going forward, details associated with
the additional amount of MBS to be purchased each month will be
announced on or around the last business day of the prior month.
Consistent with current practice, the planned amount of
purchases associated with reinvestments of principal payments on
holdings of agency securities that are anticipated to take place
over each monthly period will be announced on or around the
eighth business day of the prior month. The next monthly
reinvestment purchase amount was also published today, and can
be found here:
The Desk anticipates that the agency MBS purchases
associated with both the additional asset purchases and the
principal reinvestments will likely be concentrated in
newly-issued agency MBS in the To-Be-Announced (TBA) market,
although the Desk may purchase other agency MBS if market
conditions warrant.
Consistent with current practices, all purchases of agency
MBS will be conducted with the Federal Reserve's primary dealers
through a competitive bidding process and results will be
published on the Federal Reserve Bank of New York's website. The
Desk will also continue to publish transaction prices for
individual operations on a monthly basis.
Frequently Asked Questions associated with these purchases
will be released later today.