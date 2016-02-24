NEW YORK Feb 24 The U.S. Federal Reserve
rescheduled its purchase operation of mortgage-backed securities
to later on Wednesday following a technical glitch that caused a
postponement of the operation, the New York Federal Reserve said
on its website.
The MBS purchase operation was moved to 2 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
ET (1900-1930 GMT) from an earlier scheduled 11:15 a.m. to 11:45
a.m. ET (1615-1645 GMT), the New York Fed said.
Wednesday's operation involves the Fed purchasing $600
million of 30-year 3.0-percent coupon Freddie Mac MBS; $450
million of 30-year 3.5-percent coupon Freddie Mac MBS; $700
million of 30-year 3.0-percent coupon Fannie Mae MBS and $550
million of 30-year 3.5-percent coupon Fannie Mae MBS.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)