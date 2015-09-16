BRIEF-Ex-AIG CEO plans to appeal ruling over insurer's bailout to US Supreme Court
May 9 - LAWYER FOR FORMER AIG CEO MAURICE "HANK" GREENBERG SAYS HE PLANS TO ASK U.S. SUPREME COURT TO REVIEW FEDERAL CIRCUIT DECISION OVER AIG BAILOUT
WASHINGTON, Sept 16 Top officials at the U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday began a two-day policy meeting that is narrowly expected to end without an interest rate increase.
The meeting began at 1 p.m. EDT (1700 GMT), a Fed official said in an email. The Fed is due to issue a statement at the conclusion of the meeting on Thursday at 2 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT). (Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Bill Trott)
SAO PAULO, May 9 The controlling shareholders of Transmissora Aliança de Energia Elétrica SA are choosing between a senior company officer and a turnaround executive for the top job at Brazil's No. 2 private-sector power transmission company, two people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.