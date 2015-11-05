By Jonathan Spicer, Ann Saphir and Howard Schneider
NEW YORK/SAN FRANCISCO/WASHINGTON Nov 5 When
the U.S. Federal Reserve tweaked its policy statement last week
and put a December rate rise squarely back in play, it took a
calculated gamble that reaching for an old and controversial
policy tool would get financial markets' attention.
That gamble was to specifically reference the next policy
meeting as a date of a possible lift-off, and it had the desired
effect: investors quickly rolled back bets that rates would stay
near zero until next year.
But interviews with current and former Fed officials, and
with those close to policymakers, show the decision to use what
is called calendar guidance in central bank parlance and what
some described as a "hammer" did not come easy. Some officials
felt that even mentioning a date in the context of a potential
policy change would be taken not as a contingent expectation but
as a promise that would be painful to break.
The last time the Fed flagged its next meeting for possible
action was in 1999, as JPMorgan economist Michael Feroli pointed
out. It resorted to calendar-based commitments of ultra-easy
policy during the global financial crisis and recession, but
ended that practice three years ago.
Yet Fed Chair Janet Yellen and her deputies got so
frustrated that investors virtually ignored their message that a
rate rise before the year end was probable that they decided
last month it was a risk worth taking, the interviews show.
As a result, futures markets are now giving slightly
better-than-even odds that rates will rise from near zero next
month, compared with mid-October when the odds were less than 30
percent.
(Graphic: market rate expectations: reut.rs/20v61Ut)
Fed officials and people familiar with their thinking say
the central bank is comfortable with such market expectations
ahead of the Dec. 15-16 policy meeting, the last of the year.
Last week's communication gambit, one of Yellen's biggest in
nearly two years as Fed chief, suggests the central bank still
considers a modest rate rise this year as its base scenario.
TIMELY FASHION
It may also suggests that Fed policymakers are already
lining up behind Yellen despite public comments that can sound
at odds with her message. The Oct. 28 statement was passed by a
9-1 vote, with two Fed governors who had earlier publicly
embraced a delay in rate hikes joining the majority.
"If a majority still believed that such a move would be
premature, then they could have just left the wording unchanged
from their previous statement," said Andrew Levin, former
advisor to Yellen and Dartmouth College economist.
Yellen herself reiterated on Wednesday that a "lift-off"
this year remained her preferred option, when she told the House
Financial Services Committee that "moving in a timely fashion"
was prudent so long as the economy continued to perform the way
it had so far.
And while the slackening growth in monthly payrolls
convinced some investors that the Fed should wait, several
policymakers have been pointing out that slackening jobs was in
fact a sign that the labor market recovery was nearly over.
Investors and economists who advocate more patience warn of
a risks of market turbulence if the Fed lifts its rates while
its peers in Europe, Japan, China and elsewhere are in an easing
mode. With rates having been near zero since late 2008, even a
small move is expected to ripple through global markets,
boosting the dollar and drawing funds out of emerging markets.
In fact, a brief but sharp market sell-off in August
triggered by a slowdown in China and fears of a global economic
chill persuaded the Fed to leave rates steady in September. The
decision, even though described as a "close call" by some
policymakers, led many investors to pare down their bets on a
rate rise this year.
Since then, Yellen, her deputy Stanley Fischer and New York
Fed President William Dudley had set out to reinforce the
message that a gradual rise in rates would likely begin before
year end, in part because of an expected recovery in inflation
thanks to stabilizing oil prices.
But Yellen's Sept. 24 speech, seen as crucial for conveying
that message, got drowned in the attention her health drew after
she struggled to finish the speech and received medical
assistance.
BLURRED MESSAGE
Later a set of weak U.S. data and comments from Lael
Brainard and Daniel Tarullo, two influential Fed governors close
to Yellen, urging patience on rates, further blurred the picture
and intensified criticism of the Fed's communication.
On Oct. 16, Dudley got an earful from Wall Street bankers
and economists on a New York Fed advisory panel criticizing the
Fed for its muddled message, according to three people who
attended the meeting.
The interviews with Fed officials and those close to the
central bank suggest that it was around this time that the plan
to hint at December in the next policy statement started taking
shape.
Yellen, her deputies, and a few top staffers typically write
the first draft of the statement two weeks before the policy
meeting.
A so-called teal book effectively formalizes the language a
week later with feedback from other Fed presidents and
governors.
Some Fed officials were uncomfortable with the "innovation,"
said a source with knowledge of how the decision was made, but
they agreed to back it because "there was a sense that the
market wasn't listening."
The December reference is not a commitment to a rate rise
next month since the decision will still depend on whether
economic developments will confirm or derail the Fed's
medium-term expectations for jobs, growth and prices, the
sources said.
But the language allows both hawks and doves to endorse it,
and buys Yellen time to rally them around her plans while honing
the Fed's message.
"It's a tactical decision for Janet Yellen," said Vincent
Reinhart, an economist with the American Enterprise Institute
and former chief of the Fed's monetary affairs division.
"You will buy off some of your more hawkish colleagues by
reassuring them that you are willing to tighten, and you will
buy off the dovish colleagues by convincing them that you can
remain accommodative longer by starting sooner."
