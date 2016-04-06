CLEVELAND, April 6 The United States should give
post-crisis Wall Street reforms time to work before heading in a
new and more aggressive direction to fix the problem of "too big
to fail" banks, a top Federal Reserve official said on
Wednesday.
Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester, asked about her
colleague Neel Kashkari's push at the Minneapolis Fed to
possibly break up risky banks before they again imperil the
economy, said his effort aims to bring more analysis to the
lingering issue.
But the 2010 Dodd-Frank reforms have not yet been fully
implemented and should be given some "time to work" before
"going in a whole new direction," she said.
(Reporting by Kim Palmer; Writing by Jonathan Spicer; Editing
by Chizu Nomiyama)