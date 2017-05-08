CHICAGO May 8 The election of Emmanuel Macron
as French president alleviates concern about economic and market
turmoil hurting the U.S. economy, a Federal Reserve policymaker
said on Monday, a day after the vote eased worries over threats
to the European Union.
"Overall, it alleviates some concern in terms of will you
see developments in Europe that will then feed through back to
the U.S.," Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester told reporters
in Chicago.
"That's the kind of thing that could have affected the U.S.
as well in the short run because you would have a ... short run
financial market development," she added.
(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)