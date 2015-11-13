DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to July 28
CLEVELAND Nov 13 Cleveland Federal Reserve President Loretta Mester on Friday said her expectation of a "gradual" pace of policy tightening should be understood as not raising interest rates at every Fed policy meeting.
Mester is not a voter on the Fed's rate-setting committee this year but will be in 2016. (Reporting by Jason Lange in Cleveland; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
